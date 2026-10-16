Municipality of Inverness County Surveys Residents on Ways to Improve the Municipal Website

The Municipality of Inverness County’s October edition of The Feedback Loop survey is looking for resident feedback on ways to improve the municipal website.

The Feedback Loop is a monthly survey initiative designed to gather feedback on a variety of municipal topics throughout 2026. Warden Bonny MacIsaac stated the goal is to take this feedback and ensure the information, or services residents want to access is available online where possible.

The Feedback Loop is the Municipality’s survey series to hear resident feedback. All answers remain anonymous unless you choose to share your contact information in the final question.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are anonymous. The survey is available online, with paper copies available at the Municipal Administration Building, and other locations throughout the County. The survey closes on November 18.