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Municipality of Inverness County Surveys Residents on Ways to Improve the Municipal Website

Oct 16, 2026 | Local News

The Municipality of Inverness County’s October edition of The Feedback Loop survey is looking for resident feedback on ways to improve the municipal website. 
 
The Feedback Loop is a monthly survey initiative designed to gather feedback on a variety of municipal topics throughout 2026.  Warden Bonny MacIsaac stated the goal is to take this feedback and ensure the information, or services residents want to access is available online where possible.
 
The Feedback Loop is the Municipality’s survey series to hear resident feedback. All answers remain anonymous unless you choose to share your contact information in the final question.
 
The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are anonymous. The survey is available online, with paper copies available at the Municipal Administration Building, and other locations throughout the County. The survey closes on November 18.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.