Municipality of Inverness County Unveils New Promotions aimed at Attracting and Keeping Healthcare Professionals

The Municipality of Inverness County launched new promotions to help draw in and keep healthcare professionals in the area.

Thanks in part to funding from the provincial Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, Inverness released a video featuring stories from local doctors, a nurse and lab tech, as well as an 11 page prospectus letting folks know what it’s like in Inverness County, and a two-page overview of the area’s features and opportunities.

Lynn Carter, healthcare navigator for the Municipality, said they are grateful to the office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment for the funding, calling the promotional materials a fantastic resource. The municipality already shared the info with health recruiters, prospective doctors and other health care professionals thinking of moving to the area.

The video is also on the Municipality’s Web site, and its being shared at local events.