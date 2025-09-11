Municipality of Inverness County Updates Planning Regulations

As of today, the new Plan Inverness – Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw and the amended Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw Concerning the Regulation of Wind Turbine Development are officially in effect. A release from the municipality states the new rules provide the regulatory framework to guide future growth and development across Inverness.

The updates follow provincial legislation passed in 2018 mandating all Nova Scotia municipalities ensure their entire jurisdiction is governed by an approved Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw.

Municipality launched Plan Inverness to develop updated planning documents tailored to the region’s needs. The municipality completed the work as part of Plan Eastern, a collaborative planning initiative with the counties of Antigonish, Richmond, and Victoria, aimed at delivering consistent land use planning across Eastern Nova Scotia.