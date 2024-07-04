Listen Live

Municipality of Pictou County adopts New Budget with No Property Tax Rate Increases

Jul 4, 2024 | Local News

The Municipality of Pictou County is standing pat with its tax rates.

This week municipal council approved the county budget, with the residential and resource property tax rate set at 81.5 cents per $100 of assessment, while the commercial rate is $1.82.5. Both tax rates are unchanged from last year.

Warden Robert Parker says he is happy council was able to avoid a tax rate increase. He adds this is particularly important at this time with many residents struggling with an increased cost of living and higher assessments.

The sewer rate increases from $325 to $368 per year. Parker says the rise is because of a large increase at the wastewater treatment plant, that council had no control over.

Pie chart graphic from the Municipality of Pictou County outlining expenditures in the budget.

This year’s operating budget totals $23.3 million. The municipality will pay $6 million for protective services and $6.3 million for education. Both expenditures are mandatory and amount to 53 per cent of the county’s budget.

Council also allotted $577,121 for grants to various community groups.


