Municipality of Pictou County Announces New Program to Allow Residents to make Green Upgrades

The Municipality of Pictou County has announced a new program aimed at helping residents make green upgrades to properties.

It has partnered with community interest corporation Switch PACE to form Switch MOPC.

The program currently offers financing exclusively for solar projects, though county warden Robert Parker said the program may eventually expand to support other types of green energy.

Switch MOPC participants are offered fixed interest rates, with financing for up to 10 years with no upfront costs for installed equipment. Homeowners can finance up to $40,000 or 15 percent of their property’s assessed value. With the program, the municipality will pay the contractor, with the homeowner paying back the loan from energy savings.

Interested homeowners can contact the Switch MOPC program directly by calling 902-334-4227, emailing info@switchmopc.ca or by visiting the program website switchmopc.ca.

There are two upcoming homeowner sessions to provide more information on the program.

The first is at 6 p.m. on October 24, at the MOPC Administration Building and the second is at 6 p.m. on November 16, at the Pictou County Wellness Centre