Municipality of Pictou County Council adopts Budget; Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates

The Municipality of Pictou County approved its tax rates and budget Monday night.

Tax rates in the county remain at 81 cents per $100 of assessment for residential and $1.82 for

commercial properties. Warden Robert Parker said a goal with this budget was to keep the rates the same as last year.

The operating budget is $18.26 million with an estimated tax revenue of $16.6 million, a .8 percent increase from the 2019-2020 budget while other revenue is the same as the previous year or decreased.

A release from the municipality states the largest expenditures increase is in general government expenses which come in at $3.4 million. The 19 percent increase in the budget allows for unresolved appeals from Northern Pulp and municipal election expenses.

Public housing costs went up by 20 percent and the cost of education increased to $5.1 million. Council approved $353,000 in Council Grants and $188,045 in Municipal Grants to help community groups with their operating and capital projects.