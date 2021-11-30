Municipality of Pictou County ends Fiscal Year in the Black

Pictou County’s finances are in very good shape, as council was presented the audited financial

statements for the fiscal year that ended March 31st. The consolidated financial position for the county improved by about 1.1 million dollars. The general operating fund ended the year with a surplus of almost 739,000 dollars, which goes into the operating reserve. And well over 80 percent of municipal taxes and fees for the year were collected on time.

Warden Robert Parker is pleased that the budget came out balanced even while council provided funding for groups in need.

Looking back on what municipal governments have had to deal with over the last year and a half, Warden Robert Parker says the numbers paint a very good picture. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Parker-Good-Shape.mp3

All things considered, Parker says the municipality ended the year on a good financial footing.