Municipality of Pictou County launches MOPC Alert, providing information on upcoming Severe Weather, Comfort Centre Locations and Times and other Information.

The Municipality of Pictou County unveiled a new means of communicating with residents.

Evan Hale, director of emergency services for the municipality, said MOPC Alert is a tool for the municipality to let residents know about upcoming severe weather, comfort centre locations and operating times, as well as other relevant information, boil water advisories and other water related issues such as line breaks.

Hale said work on the alert system began following adverse weather events such as Fiona and the major winter storm in February-March. Hale said residents requested more communication from local EMOP officials to better prepare for such events ahead of time.

Hale noted MOPC Alert will not be used to convey information that would otherwise be sent through the Nova Scotia Public Alert System.

The system will only send notifications to those who sign up. People can sign up for MOPC Alert by visiting the county’s website at munpict.ca.

. Hale said the municipality is happy to have the system in place, adding he feels it will greatly improve the municipality’s ability to communicate with residents. He noted they already saw a good uptake in the program since it was announced on Wednesday