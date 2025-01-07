Municipality of Pictou County Launches Program to Provide Affordable High-Speed Internet

Pictou County has established a program to provide affordable high-speed internet. Council debated a motion to give eligible low-income households a monthly rate of 34.99 per month on the MOPC network.

The low rate would be available to homeowners whose primary residence is in an area the county is servicing, whose property taxes are not in arrears, and are below a certain income threshold. Councillor Peter Boyles reiterated his complaint that several areas in his district are still waiting to be connected. Warden Robert Parker told Boyle that the reason many communities remain on the waiting list is due to conditions on funding from the federal and provincial governments, requiring the project to first reach areas with no internet options at all.

Parker says that in subsequent phases, other communities will be connected. Councillor Randy Palmer asked what the subsidized rate would cost council – CAO Brian Cullen did not have a figure, noting that it will depend on how many eligible customers sign up, and that $34.99 per month covers the operational cost, but does not provide a margin that could help pay for capital costs.

Warden Parker also noted that the program would be reviewed on a yearly basis. Council passed the motion with one nay vote. Application forms for the Affordable High-Speed Internet Rate will be available through the Municipality of Pictou County’s office and website later this week.