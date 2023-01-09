Municipality of Pictou County making progress on its Rural Internet Project

The Municipality of Pictou County provided an update on its rural internet project.

Warden Robert Parker said things are moving along with wireless, noting they have 15 towers up to reach around 3,000 homes. He says nine of the 15 towers will be ready by the end of the month with the others coming online in February. Some of the towers coming online by the end of the month include the ones in Hardwood Hill, Mount THom, and River John.

The county`s internet service is called First Home Wireless service, and residents can contact the service through the municipality`s web site for more information on when the service will be available to various areas.

He said residents will be notified when it is ready. Parker said the aim of getting wireless going earlier was to get high speed internet to people with no service, noting the new fibre to the home was going to take longer.

On behalf of council and himself, Parker thanked residents for their patience because it has taken longer than they thought, noting some residents desperately need the service.