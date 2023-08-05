Municipality of Pictou County Provides a Grant to Revive the former Salem Ball Field

The Municipality of Pictou County has provided a grant of $28,882.40 to help with ongoing

development of the former Salem ball field. The ball field has sat largely unused for much of the last 20 years, but a group of local volunteers is working to revive the facility. The project is being coordinated in the Salem and Area Recreation Association. The group is also receiving support from the province for the redevelopment.

With large in-kind and financial donations from a volunteer and a local building supply dealer, the association recently finished constructing a new gazebo, dedicated in memory of longtime resident Beatrice Hatch.

The group is planning to add a walking track around the field, expand and update the playground.