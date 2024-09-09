Municipality of Pictou County reaches Partnership Agreement with Fujitsu to Manage Network Operations Center for its Broadband Network

The Municipality of Pictou County announced a partnership agreement with information and communication company Fujitsu, which will manage the Network Operations Center for the municipality’s broadband network.

A release states the partnership underscores the municipality’s commitment to providing high-quality broadband services.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said the MOPC Network entered the agreement because they are looking for better quality service after the installation of internet in a person’s home. Parker said when there are service breakdowns, which he said will happen with any service, someone will be watching and trying to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Parker adds another reason for the partnership is because of the county’s open network. He understands open networks are starting to catch on around the world.