Municipality of Pictou County Releases Additional Details on its Recently Approved Budget

More details have been released on the Municipality of Pictou County’s budget, adopted earlier this week by council.

It includes an operating budget of $26,065,443 The tax rate remains at 81.5 cents per $100 of assessed value for residential and resource properties and $1.825 per $100 of assessed value for commercial properties.

Warden Robert Parker stated Council is happy to be able to hold the tax rate, although he noted residents may still be paying more for taxes because of increasing property value assessments.

The MOPC budgeted $9,397,258 for protective services in the 2025/26 fiscal year, which is 31% of the operating budget. It will also pay a mandatory contribution of $6,766,233 for education, which is 22% of the operating budget. The budget also allocates more than $800,000 for grants that benefit community groups and programs in Pictou County.

Council also approved its Capital Investment Plan at its July 7th meeting. Some capital projects included in this year’s plan are the new sidewalks in Blue Acres and work on the MacLellan’s Brook and Coalburn area water project, as well as numerous other smaller projects and upgrades throughout the county.