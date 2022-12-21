Municipality of Pictou County seeks proposals to Demolish East Pictou Rural High School

Pictou County council is looking to demolish the former East Pictou Rural High School.

The Municipality of Pictou County posted its decision on the municipality’s website Tuesday

afternoon.

Council stated the former school is a landmark in Pictou East and holds memories for people, but after many attempts to find a suitable use for the building, negotiations with interested parties did not come to fruition.

The post noted the building was vandalized many times, which has not only caused it to look unsightly, but make it a safety concern.

A request for proposals will be brought forward for demolishing the buildings on the site in 2023.