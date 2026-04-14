Municipality of Pictou County to Host Feedback Sessions on Agriculture Land Protection

The Municipality of Pictou County is hosting a series of feedback sessions regarding agricultural land protection.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker explained the county’s recently adopted a municipal planning strategy and land use by-law, but the province requested updates to better protect agricultural land. Parker said the province has five statements of interest, and agriculture is one of them.

The draft approach will be available for public review starting on Friday, April 17th. The meetings are at the River John Legion set for April 27, the Merigomish Community Centre on April 29, the Scotsburn Fire Hall on April 29, and the Eureka Fire Hall on April 30. An online session is set for May 6. Public engagement is open until the end of day on May 10. Parker said they want as much input as possible.