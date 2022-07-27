Municipality of Richmond County Appoints Troy McCulloch as its New CAO

The Municipality of Richmond County has a new Chief Administrative Officer. County Council

has announced they have hired Troy McCulloch, currently CAO in Pincher Creek, Alberta. McCulloch was a member of New Glasgow Town Council, but left council to take the job in Pincher Creek three years ago. McCulloch’s first day on the job at Richmond County is August 22nd. McCulloch’s appointment was confirmed following a special Richmond County Council meeting Tuesday night.

County Warden Amanda Mombourquette says McCulloch has a fantastic set of operational skills, from human resource management to finance to policy development. A release from the county noted McCulloch has a passion for volunteerism and sport, along with a breadth of experience in both the public and private sector, which provides valuable perspective to a municipality poised for growth in sectors such as energy and tourism.