Municipality of Richmond seeks proposals for Former Walter Fougere School in Evanston

Earlier this month, the Municipality of the County of Richmond declared the former Walter Fougere School in Evanston a surplus and is considering proposals for the purchase and use of the building and property.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the move comes after the municipality established clear title to the property within the last two years. They then conducted a building assessment, to figure out what they were dealing with and what they were asking of potential bidders.

The deadline to offer proposals is April 17.