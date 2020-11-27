Municipality of the County of Antigonish amalgamates Two Water Utilities

Review Board granted a request from the county to amalgamate the Fringe Area and Lower South River and Area Water Utilities into one. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is merging its water utilities. The Utility andReview Board granted a request from the county to amalgamate the Fringe Area and Lower South River and Area Water Utilities into one.

County CAO Glenn Horne says the municipality had made a commitment to move from three to two and now to one utility to ensure all water customers are treated in the same way.

The UARB also approved new rates for water services. Horne says new rates will provide uniformity on what customers pay for their water.

Horne says the changes in rates is effective December 1st. However, Horne says the County won’t be billing that until the next water billing in the New Year. The Antigonish County Municipality has just under two thousand water customers