Municipality of the County of Antigonish Amends Land Use By-law to Align Requirements for Utility-Scale Wind Turbines in line with Provincial Regulations

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish amended its land use by-law to bring requirements for utility-scale wind turbines in line with new provincial regulations.

County Warden Nicholas MacInnis explained there is provincial legislation in place now, the goal of which he believes is to streamline the requirements for wind turbine projects across the province and make it easier for developers. Ever Wind attended the meeting to speak in favour of the amended land use by-law.

MacInnis said he feels the changes will also likely make it easier for the planning commission as there will be continuity between municipalities.