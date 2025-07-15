Municipality of the County of Antigonish announces $455,496 in Community Partnership Grants

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish awarded $455,496 in Community Partnership Grants to 45 community groups and organizations for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

At a Special Committee of the Whole meeting held on May 6, county councillors reviewed and discussed a summary of all applications, with a focus on fair distribution and the value each project brings to residents.

A post on the county’s web site states this year’s grant recipients represent a diverse range of initiatives, from sports and recreation to arts, culture, and social programming. The County continues to invest in rural ballfields, with four ballfield-related projects—Lower South River, Pomquet, St. Andrews, and Monastery getting funding this year.

The county also supported a project proposed by The Keppoch which will provide weekly outings for seniors from local long-term care facilities, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation, social connection, and improved wellbeing. Funding also went to organizations such as Antigonish Culture Alive, Antigonish Art Fair, Arts Health Antigonish, ASAP, Festival Antigonish, and the Nova Spiritus Society.

For a list of the grant recipients, follow this link: https://antigonishcounty.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-26-Community-Partnership-Grants-Summary-1.pdf