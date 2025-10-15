Municipality of the County of Antigonish approves Draft Electoral District Map; Residents Can Provide Feedback to Plan

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved a draft electoral district map and residents in all 10 districts will have a chance to offer feedback.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said every district in the county is getting changes to its electoral boundary.

Community meetings will take place in each district, with the next set for October 20 in St. Josephs, and they will run until November 9. MacInnis said the idea is to consult the public, and see if there are any red flags. While they are anticipating some people will be unhappy with the new boundaries, MacInnis said they will look and see if there are opportunities to make changes to the proposals to meet the wishes and feedback of residents.

MacInnis said the goal is to have the final map off to the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board before Christmas.

The last municipal boundary review for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish took place in 2015. Municipalities are required to conduct such boundary reviews every eight years, but it was delayed in Antigonish because of the discussion around consolidation and then again because of the timing surrounding the 2024 municipal elections.