Municipality of the County of Antigonish Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates in Latest Budget

Commercial and residential tax rates for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will remain the same again this year.

The residential tax rate and resource tax rate remain at $.88 per $100 of assessment while the

commercial rate remains at $1.44 per $100 of assessment. This is the fourteenth year without a residential tax rate increase in the municipality and the commercial rate remains the lowest in the province.

Council passed its municipal operating budget at around $19.2 million and the capital budget is $8.5 million. A release from the county noted some of the major expenses included in the budget are mandatory contributions to education, which accounts for 22.1 per cent of the budget and protective services, which accounts for 21.3 per cent of the budget.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he was happy with the budget as presented, noting there are a lot of expenditures but added the tax rates are stable.

McCarron also pointed to the low income tax exemption, which was increased to $36,000.

Policing costs for this year is around $1.83 million, up from about $1.73 million last year. McCarron also noted the RCMP retroactive costs are still to be determined.

Tax-bills will be in the mail this week and are due on June 30, 2023.