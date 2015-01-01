Municipality of the County of Antigonish Launches Survey on Active Living

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is conducting an online survey looking at active living in the area.

Meaghan MacNeil, active living coordinator with the county, said the survey is in line with the Make Your Move Antigonish project, which has been on the go since May.

Once the survey is completed, a research team from Dalhousie University will analyze the data and compile a report for the county’s recreation department. MacNeil said the county is encouraging residents to participate, noting it is important to gather this baseline information.

Those completing the survey will have a chance to win one of two $100 grocery gift cards. For more information, contact Meaghan MacNeil at 902-863-1141 or meghan.macneil@antigonishcounty.ca