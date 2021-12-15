Municipality of the County of Antigonish Moves Services to Online and Over the Phone as Area deals with COVID-19 Outbreak

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is pivoting again to virtual as the area deals with a

COVID-19 outbreak. Warden Owen McCarron says the municipality made the transition in recent days.

Meetings of County Council have also moved to a virtual format. McCarron says its landfill operation and transfer station remains open to the public as it’s more of an open air environment. McCarron expects the municipality will continue to operate in virtual mode for the next week and a half with a reassessment closer to Christmas.