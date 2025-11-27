Municipality of the County of Antigonish taking steps for a New Sewage Treatment Facility for about 1,200 Dwellings in the Fringe area

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted in favour of taking steps moving towards a new sewage treatment facility for the area.

Last Summer, the county contracted CBCL to perform a conceptual design and cost estimates for a sewage treatment facility to serve approximately 1,200 dwellings in the fringe area. As part of the report, CBCL recommended three steps to proceed further towards construction.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said council passed a motion on Tuesday night to proceed with those three steps.

MacInnis said this process will take six to 9 months. In the immediate future, he said they are hoping to get quotations for the work immediately, and have a contractor lined up early in the new year, if not before Christmas.

The warden said based on conversations with town council and staff, the only way forward for the county to maintain growth is to increase the capacity of its infrastructure, calling this a critical first step.