Municipality of the County of Antigonish to Host Five Public Consultations on the Proposed Boundary Changes

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is hosting five public consultations later this month to get feedback from residents on the proposed boundary changes.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.

Back in December, Antigonish County Council voted to select two potential options for boundary changes presented by their consultant, Stantec. Antigonish County CAO Glen Horne said residents can find more information on the process, including two maps showing both options, on the county’s web site.

Horne said there will also be another online public survey.

On January 29, a meeting is set for the St. Andrew’s District Community Centre from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. On January 30, the Mini-Trail Community Centre will host a meeting from 3-5 p.m., and the Heatherton Community Centre will host one from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. On January 31, meetings are set for the Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department from 3-5 p.m. and the Antigonish County Municipal Building from 6:30-8:30 p.m..