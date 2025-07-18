Municipality of the County of Inverness Council Repealing two outdated Bylaws

At the Committee of the Whole meeting held on Thursday, July 17, the Council of the Municipality of the County of Inverness agreed to repeal two outdated municipal bylaws.

The repealed bylaws include a Mischief & Nuisances bylaw, which was removed and not replaced, as relevant sections of this bylaw are covered under the current Bylaw 41 – Noise Control or other provincial or federal statutes and was deemed repetitive.

Council also repealed a curfew bylaw, under which children under the age of 16 were prohibited from public spaces, with certain exceptions, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Council considered the bylaw as outdated and was repealed and not replaced.

The decision to repeal these bylaws was made as part of an ongoing Bylaw modernization process.

All municipal bylaws are available online. Print copies are available at the Municipal Administration Building during regular business hours.