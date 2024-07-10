Municipality of the County of Inverness Hopes Province will Help Offset Municipality’s Costs On Port Hastings Rotary Upgrades

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is hoping the province will help offset the municipality’s costs associated with moving the Port Hastings Rotary.

The province is working on a design to replace the current rotary and while the work would fall under the province’s jurisdiction for costs, there is the matter of rerouting or moving existing water and sewer lines, which the municipality of Inverness will have to cover.

Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald looked into the matter and currently they estimate the work would cost between $3.4-3.6 million.

MacDonald said the municipal team wants to partner as best it can to offset some of the costs of the work. He acknowledged it is a difficult rotary to address, pointing to the limited space in the area, traffic coming in from a number of directions, and the added complication of the Canso Causeway potentially closing to allow for water traffic.