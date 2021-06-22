Municipality of the County of Inverness seeks Public Input on a Growth and Management Strategy for the Community of Inverness

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is asking for the public’s opinion on a growth and management strategy for the community of Inverness.

Inverness, in partnership with Develop Nova Scotia and UPLAND Planning + Design Studio are

preparing the Inverness Growth Management Strategy. Beginning with public engagement in

the spring and summer of last year, followed by technical studies over the fall and winter, the latest stage involves community input.

A document titled ‘What We Heard Report’ summarizing the opinions voiced during the initial round of consultations is now publicly available. Based on this report and the analysis completed to date, the consultants also prepared a set of Guiding Principles for future growth in Inverness.

The ‘What We Heard Report’ and ‘Guiding Principles’ were uploaded to the municipal Inverness Growth Management Strategy website, which can be found at www.invernesscounty.ca/invernessgrowthstrategy

Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald said they are hoping residents will review the information and provide feedback to the municipality.

MacDonald said they are also hoping to get out into the community for some face to face sessions.