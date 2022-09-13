Municipality of the County of Inverness to test for Copper and Lead in its Water System

Starting today, Municipality of the County of Inverness is conducting copper and lead sampling.

In a post on its Facebook page, the municipality says it is required to conduct ten samples within each water distribution system annually and is looking for households and businesses to participate.

The county says while its distribution systems have shown to contain no lead or copper, the concern is old plumbing and service lines.

Anyone who participates will receive a letter from the municiplaity with the testing results.

If you are willing to participate, call the muncipal offices during regular business hours at 902-258-7188