The Nova Scotia Government is funding several green hydrogen projects, including one locally, in the second round of grants from the Clean Fuels Fund.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond will use $221, 250 to develop a clean fuels strategy for the Strait of Canso. The aim is to harness the significant green hydrogen potential for local heavy industry.

In all, the province is supporting seven projects involving clean fuels innovation for a total of $3 million.