Municipality of the District of Guysborough agrees to sell Waste Management Facility to GFL Environmental

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with GFL Environmental for the sale of the Guysborough Waste Management facility from the MODG to GFL. The sale is expected to close on September 1st, subject to customary conditions.

GFL approached the municipality about three years ago to express interest in purchasing the facility but it wasn’t until recently when the two parties came to an agreement in principle on the terms of the acquisition, including continued employment for staff at the facility and an ongoing waste resource benefits agreement ensuring and ongoing revenue stream for the municipality.

The municipality announced it will continue to provide its own weekly curbside collection for residents and all staff involved with waste collection will remain with the municipality.