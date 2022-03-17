Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council adopts Budget

At last night’s regular council meeting in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, council passed the 2022-2023 budget. Tax rates will remain the same; $0.77 per $100 of assessment for all residential/resource property and $2.74 per $100 of assessment for all commercial property. The tax rate for properties containing seasonal tourist businesses is reduced to $2.06 per $100 of assessment.

To defray the cost of additional services in District 8, the former Town of Canso, a tax rate of $1.5126 per $100 of assessment for all residential/resource property and $1.3470 per $100 of assessment for all commercial property will be levied. The rate for District 8 is unchanged from the previous year.

Councillor Fin Armsworthy, who represents District 8, was the only member of council who voted against the tax rate.