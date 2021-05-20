Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council seeks meeting with Eastern Counties Regional Library officials

At Wednesday afternoon’s regular Municipality of the District of Guysborough council meeting conducted via Zoom, council voted to invite the Eastern Counties Regional Library CEO Laura Emery and board chair Shirley McNamara to appear before council at the earliest possible convenience, to answer questions from council regarding library service in Canso and Guysborough. Last month hours were reduced at both locations and a large budget increase was sought by the ECRL from the MODG for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In a communication from the provincial government, MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said, the increase in funding would be deferred for one year as stipulated in a provincial agreement with municipalities that states municipal units would be given one year’s notice prior to a budgetary increase.