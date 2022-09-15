Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council to Remain with Eight Councillors

There will be no changes to the size of the council for the Municipality of the District of

Guysborough.

The Utility and Review Board has approved an application by the Municipality to maintain the current number of councillors at eight.

The UARB also agreed to maintain the boundaries of Districts 2 and 8, despite variances from the average population for polling districts in the municipality.

District 2 includes the African-Nova Scotian communities of Lincolnville, Sunnyville and Upper Big Tracadie. All members of council were supportive of keeping District 2 in its present configuration.

District 8 is largely made up of the former town of Canso and the Board viewed it as a community of interest and saw no need to change its boundaries.

Acadian communities in the municipality will continue to be in District 6, represented by Warden Vernon Pitts.

Some slight boundary changes have been approved. A boundary map outlining the changes will be released soon.