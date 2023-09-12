Municipality of the District of Guysborough Shocked and Saddened by Former Warden Lloyd Hines’ Passing

Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough say they are shocked and

saddened by the passing of former Warden, MLA and cabinet minister Lloyd Hines.

Hines entered public life in 1982 on the first consolidated Guysborough County School Board where he served for four years. He was elected to Guysborough District Council in 1988, serving 25 years in municipal government, including 16 as Warden. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 2013, and held two cabinet posts, as Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Current Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts, who served as Deputy Warden under Hines for a number of years, says he was a great leader

Pitts says when Hines moved on to the provincial government, he always stayed engaged.

Pitts says Hines called the municipality or District of Guysborough officials would call him at a minimum of three to four times a week.