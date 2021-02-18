Municipality of the District of Guysborough Preparing for Next Budget

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will be going into budget planning at the start of next month. Warden Vernon Pitts said the MODG has taken a $3 million hit in regard to property assessments due to the decommissioning of the Sable Offshore Energy Project in the past few years. That being said, Pitts added that things are going according to the 5-year plan and the municipality wouldn’t be putting forward any major tax increase. “I anticipate perhaps maybe a very minimal increase,” said Pitts
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
New Glasgow residents still have time to respond to a survey prepared by the town for its Integrated Development Plan. http://bit.ly/3dlpi9f
Officials with the District of Guysborough will soon be thinking about its upcoming budget. Meetings begin in March to sort out expected revenues and expenses for the year. https://bit.ly/2OKV0SV
Municipality of District of Guysborough Council Concerned Lo...8:25 am | Read Full Article
The most talked about issue around the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council table at Wednesday night’s regular meeting were the two libraries in the municipality; one in Guysborough and the other in Canso. There is concern that hours will be cut at both locations; which currently have 16 and 24 staffed hours per […]
Municipality of the District of Guysborough Preparing for Ne...8:21 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will be going into budget planning at the start of next month. Warden Vernon Pitts said the MODG has taken a $3 million hit in regard to property assessments due to the decommissioning of the Sable Offshore Energy Project in the past few years. That being said, Pitts […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]