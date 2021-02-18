Municipality of the District of Guysborough Preparing for Next Budget

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will be going into budget planning at the start of next month. Warden Vernon Pitts said the MODG has taken a $3 million hit in regard to property assessments due to the decommissioning of the Sable Offshore Energy Project in the past few years. That being said, Pitts added that things are going according to the 5-year plan and the municipality wouldn’t be putting forward any major tax increase. “I anticipate perhaps maybe a very minimal increase,” said Pitts