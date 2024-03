Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Hosts Small Business Dinner and Awards

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s hosted its annual Small Business Dinner and awards last night at the Sherbrooke Lion’s Club hall.

The New Business Award went to Sanctuary Shore General Store. The Best Customer Service award went to Sherbrooke Garage and Towing limited.

Beanie’s Bistro won the Community Impact Award, while Sherbrooke Garage and Towing Limited also received the Best Long Standing Business Award.