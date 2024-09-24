Murray Family Public Library Officially Opens at Pictou’s deCoste Culture Hub

The Murray Family Public Library saw an official opening yesterday at the deCoste Culture Hub in the Town of Pictou.

Eric Stackhouse, the chief librarian for the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, said the idea for the new library came from Pictou Town Council around 10 years ago after visiting the Antigonish People’s Place Library. He said Pictou Town council at the time wanted a new library to replace the old one, which Stackhouse said wasn’t really accessible and didn’t have good program spaces.

Stackhouse said the Murray Family Public Library is much larger than the old one, has meeting spaces for non-profit groups, a children’s area, and a maker’s space.

The total price tag for the deCoste Culture Hub is around $16 million, with money coming from all levels of government, individual donors, the Sobey foundation, local families such as the Murrays, and others. He said it will mean a lot for the area and encouraged people to come and visit.