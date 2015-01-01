Music of the Night Honours Former Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Teacher Eleanor Mutimer

A former long-time teacher in Antigonish is being recognized.

Music of the Night is honouring former Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School teacher Eleanor Mutimer during its upcoming production of School of Rock November 23-26 and November 29 – December 1. A gala event following the Friday, November 24 performance in the schools former A/V room, now called the Eleanor Mutimer Theatre.

Prior to all performances of the musical, former students and colleagues will share with the audience their memories of their former teacher.

Mutimer began teaching Latin and French at the school in 1972 before also teaching French and English. Mutimer directed Twelfth Night in 1975-76. Over the next 25 years, she and teams of teachers and students put on one major production per year. Mutimer also organized and supervised an annual play festival, with senior students directing one-act plays in each grade.

Ross Murray, a former student, said Mutimer influenced a lot of lives.

She retired in 1998, returned to her native United Kingdom in 2000, and remains in active correspondence with friends, past colleagues and former students.

Those who would like to recognize Mutimer’s legacy can do so by making a tax-deductible donation to help update and improve the school’s theatre facility and equipment. Cheques can be made to Dr JH Gillis Regional High School with “Eleanor Mutimer Theatre” on the envelope or cheque memo, and mailed to 105 Braemore Avenue, Antigonish, NS, B2G 1L3.