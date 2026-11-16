Music of the Night’s latest production “Matilda” opens this week.

The show, in support of the Dr. JH Gillis Band auxiliary, will have its first performance Wednesday night as a pay-what-you-can preview, followed by performances Thursday through Sunday. There will also be a second weekend of shows from Thursday, November 26th to Sunday, November 29th .

“Matilda” is a musical based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl. Director Jenn Priddle says Matilda is the story of a little girl who is living in a home where she is not wanted and uses reading as her escape.

Priddle says it is a large cast with about 50 members.

Tickets are on sale at the Antigonish Five to a Dollar and on line. A link to online purchases can be found on the Music of the Night Facebook Page.