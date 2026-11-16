Music of the Night’s “Matilda” Opens this Week
Nov 16, 2026 | Local News
Music of the Night’s latest production “Matilda” opens this week.
The show, in support of the Dr. JH Gillis Band auxiliary, will have its first performance Wednesday night as a pay-what-you-can preview, followed by performances Thursday through Sunday. There will also be a second weekend of shows from Thursday, November 26th to Sunday, November 29th .
“Matilda” is a musical based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl. Director Jenn Priddle says Matilda is the story of a little girl who is living in a home where she is not wanted and uses reading as her escape.
Priddle says it is a large cast with about 50 members.
Tickets are on sale at the Antigonish Five to a Dollar and on line. A link to online purchases can be found on the Music of the Night Facebook Page.