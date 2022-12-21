Tim Horton's Antigonish
MV Holiday Island to be dismantled by a Local Company

A local company will carry out the dismantling of the MV Holiday Island.

MV Holiday Island (Northumberland Ferries photo)

Back in July, the former ferry had a fire break out in the engine room that damaged the vessel and rendered it inoperable. The federal government put out a tender for the disposal of the ship and RJ MacIsaac Construction offered the successful bid of $1.6 million, outbidding three other companies.

Darren Webster, director of operations with RJ

MV Holiday Island when it was a ferry for Marine Atlantic on the New Brunswick-Prince Edward Island ferry service. (Marine Atlantic photo)

MacIsaac, said the vessel is on route to Sheet Harbour, the location of the company’s ship recycling facility. He said the ship is part way through the tow, and waiting for the next weather window to transit from the Strait to Sheet Harbour.

The dismantling will include the removal and disposal of all hazardous materials, and a green recycling of the hull and structure.