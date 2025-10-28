Names of Candidates for November’s election for Chief and Council at Paqtnkek Released

There will lots of names on the ballot for the upcoming election of Chief and Council for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. The official list of candidates was released Monday.

Three people are running for Chief; Juliana Julian, Harold Paul Senior, and Jeremy Paul.

There are also 26 people running for the six available council seats. All six current councillors are seeking re-election.

A complete list of candidates can be found on the Paqtnkek Facebook Page.

The election will be held on November 26th; community members can cast ballots at the Seniors Centre from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The advance poll will take place on November 17th, also at the same location and times.