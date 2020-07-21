Nancy Dicks Re-offers as New Glasgow Mayor

New Glasgow’s current mayor is running again. Nancy Dicks, who is serving her first term as

New Glasgow’s Mayor after spending four years as a council member, is hoping to maintain her seat in the upcoming municipal election.

Dicks calls the job challenging but rewarding, adding she is up for the challenge. She feels council has a good connection with the community and that engagement leads to better infrastructures like improvements to the farmer’s market and trail system.

A schoolteacher for 34 years, Dicks graduated from New Glasgow High, Dalhousie University, and Acadia University. She said she would like to see a number of projects completed like the fixed transit route and reducing green house gas emissions.