Naomi Society holding Gift Card Drive

experienced intimate partner and domestic violence. Deidre Debodt is a counsellor at the Naomi Society. The Naomi Society has launched a gift card drive to help families in need this holiday season. The society offers services and supports to families who have

Area residents are encouraged to purchase a gift card from a business for any amount. The gift cards can be placed it in the drop box at the Naomi Society office at Antigonish Market Square, or delivered to the 989XFM studios. For more information on the program you can call the society at (902) 863-3807 or check out their Facebook page