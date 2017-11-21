Naomi Society launches Gift Card Drive to help needy families

experienced intimate partner and domestic violence. Deidre Debodt, is a counsellor at the Naomi Society. The Naomi Society has launched a gift card drive to help families in need this holiday season. The society offers services and supports to families who haveexperienced intimate partner and domestic violence. Deidre Debodt, is a counsellor at the Naomi Society.

Area residents are encouraged to purchase a gift card from a business for any amount and place it in the drop box at the Naomi Society office. For more information on the program you can call the society at (902) 863-3807 or check out their Facebook page