Naomi Society launches Gift Card Drive to help needy families
Posted at 10:46 am on November 21, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The Naomi Society has launched a gift card drive to help families in need this holiday season. The society offers services and supports to families who have experienced intimate partner and domestic violence. Deidre Debodt, is a counsellor at the Naomi Society.
Area residents are encouraged to purchase a gift card from a business for any amount and place it in the drop box at the Naomi Society office. For more information on the program you can call the society at (902) 863-3807 or check out their Facebook page