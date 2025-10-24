NASCAR Canada Returns to Riverside International Speedway in the 2026 Season

The NASCAR Canada Series returns to Riverside International Speedway for the 2026 season on June 27th as part of the Maple Leaf Classic. It’s the third year in a row that Canada’s only national stock car touring series has been to Riverside. It’s also the 16th visit for the series to the track.

The weekend will also include the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour. Between the two series, fans will see 450 of feature racing, 300 for NASCAR Canada and 150 Pro Stock Tour. There will also be time trials for NASCAR and Heat Races with the Pro Stock Tour. The show will conclude with fireworks to celebrate Canada’s birthday on July 1st

It’s the second major event date announced for the 2026 season, joining the IWK 250 Super Weekend set for July 15th to 18th.