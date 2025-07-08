NASCAR sportscaster Dave Moody Coming to Riverside International Speedway for IWK 250

Renowned NASCAR sportscaster Dave Moody, also known as the “Godfather”, will be at Riverside International Speedway July 18 and 19 as a special guest for the IWK 250 Super Weekend. But it’s not the first 250 at Riverside for Moody; he was the play-by-play announcer for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) when it sanctioned the Riverside 250 in 1991 and 1992.

Fans can meet Moody at Riverside on Friday (July 18) during a pre-race autograph session with him and this year’s IWK 250 celebrity driver of the Cat Car for Kids, Bubba Pollard, a North American short track racing superstar. And on Saturday (July 19), during the IWK 250 pre-race show featuring live entertainment and the cars and stars of the starting lineup for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

During the IWK 250, Moody will do guest spots on the public address system during the event alongside track announcers Dylan Langille and Noel Fougere. Fans can listen to the public address system at the track using earbuds or headphones by downloading the TrackTune app (data charges may apply) on their smartphone.

The IWK 250 Super Weekend kicks off Wednesday, July 16, with the new-for-’25 $5k-to-win Dash 4 Cash Pro Stock 75 and the Maritime Legends Challenge for the Cross Roads League of Legends. On Thursday, July 17, it’s sportsman and pro stock practice in the afternoon/early evening, followed by the IWK 250 Tailgate Party Presented by Coldstream Clear. Friday, July 18, will see the NAPA/Henry’s Auto Parts 100 for the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series and the Maritime Legends Challenge for the Cross Roads Legends Tour. Saturday, July 19, will see the 17th running of the $20k-to-win IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis – the 36th “250” at Riverside.

A complete four-day schedule is available on the IWK 250 page at www.riversidespeedway.ca.