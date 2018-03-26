NASCAR’S Kenny Wallace excited about IWK 250

Popular NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace says he is looking forward to coming to Riverside International Speedway this summer. Wallace will get behind the wheel for Nova Racing in the IWK 250 on July 14th. Wallace says the main reason he is coming to the IWK 250 is because of Mark Martin, who participated in the race last year.

Wallace expects he’ll have no trouble adjusting to the Riverside track. Riverside is copied after Bristol International Speedway in Tennessee, a track Wallace has raced on many times.