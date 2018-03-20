NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace to Race in IWK 250

Popular NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace is coming to Riverside International Speedway this summer. Wallace will be behind the wheel for Nova Racing in this year’s IWK 250 on July 14th Riverside.

Wallace has 905 starts in NASCAR’s top three series and holds the all-time record for the most starts in the XFINITY Series. He retired from a 25-year NASCAR driving career in 2015 with nine wins in 547 XFINITY starts.

Wallace is the son of a well-known driver, the late Russ Wallace and brother to fellow NASCAR racers Rusty Wallace and Mike Wallace.